A senior government official said that at least 10 people were killed and about 25 others were injured in a train accident in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday.

The senior railway official added that the accident occurred because the train derailed as a result of a collision with another train.

The official explained that rescue teams are at the disaster site near the Vizianagaram region in the state located in southern India.

The Hindustan Times website reported, “Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, ordered immediate relief measures, sending the largest possible number of ambulances… and making all kinds of arrangements in nearby hospitals to provide good medical care to the injured.”

A statement issued by the state Prime Minister’s Office added, “The Prime Minister issued his orders to coordinate other government departments, including health and police, to take rapid relief measures and ensure that the injured receive prompt medical services.”