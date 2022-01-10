Deathloop it really is a game original and stylish for Mark Cerny, lead system architect of PS4 and PS5, who publicly complimented Arkane Studios.

Awarded Game of the Year by EDGE and Metacritic audiences, Deathloop has undoubtedly garnered a huge amount of compliments from insiders, and Cerny is clearly no exception; indeed, his opinion is all the more relevant in this case.

In fact, we know that the Deathloop exclusive is probably the last that Sony platforms will see in the future from the French team, which being one of Bethesda’s studios was acquired by Microsoft a few months ago.

Precisely for this reason, the compliments of Cerny, who in addition to being a talented developer specialized in hardware is also a passionate gamer, represent a particularly sporty and appreciable gesture.

“So original and so stylish, Deathloop truly deserved the Best Game Direction award at The Game Awards 2021,” wrote Mark Cerny. “Thanks, Arkane!”