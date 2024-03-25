The player's relatives Angel di Mariaof the selection Argentina and of Benfica from Portugal, received a death threat this Monday in the neighborhood of the city of rosary beads in which they live.

The note was thrown near the house wrapped in a plastic bag from a car in the neighborhood Miraflores from that Argentine city.

“Di Marí himself has his home there,” a person told the media and the AFP agency.

The letter

“The removal of traces (fingerprints), the survey of security cameras and the taking of testimonies were requested,” police officials said.

And they added: “We are not going to disseminate the content of the threat, because it would be playing into the hands of these criminal organizations that seek to generate public commotion.”

The Rosario press had access to the message. “The bag contained a card with the following legend: “Di María Family. Not even (Maximiliano) Pullaro is going to save you,” He said.

“Something similar happened a year ago when they attacked a business premises owned by the in-laws of the captain of the Argentine national team with shots fired.Lionel Messi, in Rosario. Also, this Monday the public bus transportation service in Rosario was suspended due to a written threat left in a garage where the vehicles are kept,” AFP indicated.

