The Gaza Ministry of Health reported this Monday, March 25, that in the last 24 hours alone at least 107 people died as a result of Israeli attacks. The Red Crescent reported the death of one of its officials. Meanwhile, the country's Army led by Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that it continues its attacks against the Al-Shifa and Al-Amal hospitals, where, it claims, members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad are hiding. Troops said 20 suspected militants were killed in their offensive on Al-Amal medical center and 500 were detained in Al-Shifa. Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, urged the entry of humanitarian aid to the north of the enclave, where there are outbreaks of famine.

At least 107 people were killed and another 176 injured during the last 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, due to Israeli attacks, according to the enclave's Ministry of Health.

“Several victims remain under the rubble and in the streetambulances and Civil Defense teams cannot access them,” the Health Ministry of the territory controlled by Hamas said in a statement.

So the total death toll increases to 32,333while 74,694 people have been injured since the ongoing war began more than five months ago.

According to the Palestinian authorities, the attacks have affected the entire territory. Deir al Balah, in the center of the enclave, reported 22 deaths after an attack on a home. In Rafah, in the south, where more than a million internally displaced people take refuge, at least 30 fatalities were recorded due to the attacks by Israeli troops against civilian residences.

In Khan Younis, a neighboring city of Rafah, the Israeli Army also continues its offensive against what it claims are Hamas targets. There, the military institution reported at least twenty deaths that it classified as “terrorists.”

The forces of the Jewish-majority state have defended that their operations do not affect civilians, patients or medical teams. However, the Palestinian Crescent reported this Monday the death of a volunteer from its organization in one of the Israeli offensives.

Hospital siege: Israel says its troops killed dozens of suspected Hamas militants

The Israeli Army continued its attacks against the Al-Shifa hospitals, in the north, and Al-Amal, in the south, where, it claims, Hamas militants are hiding.

In Al-Amal, the troops assured that “20 terrorists were eliminated (…) During the last day in hand-to-hand combat and air attacks.”

In Al-Shifa, where the military began a new incursion since last March 18, Israel claims it has “eliminated” around 170 alleged armed men and detained 500 people affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

However, The Gaza Ministry of Health notes that hundreds of patients and medical staff have been arrested there.

António Guterres reproaches the lack of humanitarian aid

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, assured that it is “totally unacceptable” that Israel prohibits the passage of humanitarian convoys from the UN Refugee Agency (UNRWA) to the north of the Gaza Strip.

According to Guterres, the restriction is exacerbating a critical situation in the region, where “there are already children dying of hunger,” as some hospitals in the enclave reported on March 8.

Guterres spoke during a press conference in Amman, where he was alongside Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

The UN leader added that those who made the decision to block humanitarian aid must assume responsibility for the consequences experienced by the civilian population in the north of the enclave.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres receives help from Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi to adjust his audio during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Amman, March 25, 2024. AFP – MOHAMMAD HANNON

A day earlier, UNRWA commissioner Philippe Lazzarini said that Israel has informed the UN that it will not approve the passage of more trucks with crucial elements for survival heading to northern Gaza.

The Israeli decision comes at a time when international pressure is increasing to allow broader access to aid in that Palestinian territory.

A recent UN report indicated that Half of Gaza's population is at imminent risk of famine.

The Netanyahu Administration has expressed its intention to expel UNRWA from the region, accusing the entity of having ties to Hamas. Accusations rejected by the organization.

Egypt continues to press for humanitarian assistance

Egypt has urgently called on German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to intensify international pressure on Israel to facilitate the opening of crossings and the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in the blockaded coastal strip.

The request was made by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri during a meeting in Cairo with Baerbock, who is on his sixth visit to the region since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Shukri highlighted the need to increase international efforts to pressure Israel and ensure the full entry of humanitarian aid, as well as the opening of land crossings between Israel and Gaza.

Likewise, the statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry reported on what it called progress in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas, in which Egypt, Qatar and the United States are mediating with the aim of reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Egypt, the first Arab country to sign peace with Israel in 1979, plays a crucial role in facilitating international aid for Gaza.

The city of Al Arish, in northern Egypt, is home to an international aid cluster that has moved aid through the Rafah land crossing, but those transfers have been intermittent and insufficient, amid the siege by Israeli troops.

After her visit to Egypt, the German Foreign Minister is scheduled to travel to the West Bank to meet with the president of the Palestinian National Authority, Mahmoud Abbas.

With Reuters and EFE