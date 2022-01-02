All are underway investigations of the case for the tragic and sudden death of the actor Paolo Calissano, aged 54. There Power of attorney given the dynamics of the story, he decided to open a investigation file for the crime of manslaughter. There is no name on the register of suspects.

The loss of this artist, who became famous among the 1999 and 2000, has broken the hearts of so many people. In fact, many are writing messages from condolences on the Web.

The Prosecutor’s Office and the Carabinieri are carrying out the investigations. Furthermore, in order to proceed with the autopsy and with the other investigations, as a due deed, they opened a investigation file for the crime of manslaughter.

The body is in the hospital morgue Twins of Rome and the assignment for all the necessary examinations, has already been entrusted by the prosecutors of the capital. From the first information emerged, the body does not seem to exist signs of violence.

However, after a brief examination it was revealed that death does not go back to the day the tragic discovery took place. For the doctors, Paolo Calissano was dead at least 2 days before that the alarm would go off.

The discovery of the body of the actor Paolo Calissano

The drama took place around 23 of the last Thursday 30 December. His partner, having not heard from him for some time now, asked the police to go to check in his home, in the area Balduina, in Rome.

Once inside the house, a sad reality emerged. The actor was now dead and despite the timely intervention of the health workers, he was not there nothing to do. In fact they could not help but acknowledge its tragic death.

Paolo Calissano suffered from depression due to all the problems he has had in the past. In fact, on the bedside table and scattered throughout the house, there were many medicines and psychotropic drugs.

Precisely for this reason it is thought that his death occurred for a lethal mix of drugs. But now it will be necessary to understand if it is a question of suicide or whether the death has occurred accidentally. It will be only the autopsy to give concrete answers to the investigators, but also to his family members.