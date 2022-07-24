Alessia Pifferi’s companion would have told his version of the facts about the death of little Diana, in front of the prosecutor

New details on the baby’s death Dianathe little girl abandoned at home by her mother Alessia Pifferi.

According to what was released by the newspaper The dayLeffe’s 58-year-old companion, would appear in front of the prosecutor and make his version of events known. Mario Angelo D’Ambrosiothis would be his name, he would have said that he was convinced that Diana was at the sea with her sister and that he had received a call from her partner, shortly after he had found her dead.

He was not the child’s father, even if, according to his statements, their love story would be born before the birth of the girl and he, too, would have discovered her existence on the day of the birth. Alessia Pifferi had hidden from everyone that she was pregnant. These are the words, reported by The dayof the murderous mother in front of the prosecutor:

We met in July 2020. From that moment we started dating assiduously starting a relationship made of ups and downs, from August 2020 until January 2021. Until Diana’s birth, at the end of January, we lived peacefully in Leffe. The child and I stayed in the hospital in Bergamo for almost two months. Then he left me.

And Mario Angelo D’Ambrosio would have instead replied:

I didn’t know she was pregnant, I found out the day she gave birth. While living together a suspicion came to me because she never had a period and because she had a belly that kept increasing. But she had sworn to me that she was not pregnant. Sometimes I would come to Milan and Diana was there too and sometimes she would come to me in Leffe during the weekend, always telling me that the child was with her sister Viviana or with a babysitter named Jasmine. But she always told me that she preferred to come to me without the baby so she could finally “breathe”, she felt freer.

Unfortunately there was no babysitter. After that call, on July 20, the 58-year-old would ask her partner what had happened and where the babysitter was. Only later would the truth emerge and he would realize what that woman had done to little Diana.