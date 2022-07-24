The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the registration of 3 new cases of monkeypox in the country, according to the policy followed by health authorities for early monitoring and investigation of the disease.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection recommends that members of the community follow all safety and health prevention measures, and take preventive measures when traveling and gatherings.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection assures community members that the health authorities in the country are taking all necessary measures, including investigation, examination of contacts and follow-up, in addition to continuous and diligent work to ensure the health sector’s readiness for all epidemics and infectious diseases.

The Ministry also calls on the honorable public to take information from official sources in the country, and to avoid circulating rumors and false information, rather than the importance of following up on developments and instructions issued by health authorities.



