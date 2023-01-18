Death Libero De Rienzo, the drug dealer sentenced to 8 years for drug trafficking

The drug dealer accused of having given drugs to the actor Libero De Rienzo, who later died due to an overdose, was sentenced to 8 years in prison. This was decided by the court of Rome, acquitting the 33-year-old Gambian Mustafa Minte Lamin from the more serious charge of death as a result of another crime. For him, the prosecutor had asked for a total sentence of 13 years in prison.

The actor was found lifeless in July 2021, in his home in the Aurelio district. The carabinieri had traced Minte Lamin through some testimony and contacts on the smartphone of the actor, who had bought heroin from him. According to what was declared today in the courtroom by the prosecutor Francesco Minisci, “Minte was perfectly aware of the fact that De Rienzo was a habitual consumer of drugs.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant had “sold toxic and impure heroin which caused the event of death. Libero De Rienzo was healthy and died as a result of the drug he took”. Instead, the judge acquitted the pusher of charges relating to the actor’s death, condemning him only for the sale of drugs.