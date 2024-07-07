Idea Factory International confirmed during theAnime Expo 2024 That Death end re;Quest CodeZ will also be coming to the West. The title will be available during 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switchbut at the moment a specific release date has not yet been revealed. The software house has however confirmed that the title will be available both digital and physical edition.

While we wait to find out more, we leave you with a new trailer dedicated to the announcement. Enjoy!

Death end re;Quest CodeZ – Announcement Trailer

Source: Idea Factory International Street Gematsu