The MotoGP German Grand Prix was one of the most complicated races in terms of tyre management: between the rather low temperatures and the Sachsenring layout which features just three right-hand corners, it was very difficult to always keep them in the right pressure and temperature range.

And when these conditions arise, it is easy to see some drivers incur a penalty related to tyre pressure, which must respect the minimum value imposed by the sole supplier Michelin for at least 60% of the race distance.

After the Sachsenring race, three riders were penalized, which by regulation means 16″ added to the race time. If Assen was the turn of Marc Marquez, who saw a fourth place taken away, this time there were no major shocks to the standings, given that these were the protagonists who fought in the backup positions.

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The only one to lose points was Augusto Fernandez, who had crossed the finish line in 14th position with his GasGas Tech3, but dropped back to 16th, causing the two Hondas of Takaaki Nakagami and Luca Marini to move up further ahead, the latter therefore going on to score the first point of his troubled first year as an HRC rider.

The other two RC213Vs of Johann Zarco and Stefan Bradl also ended up in penalties, having finished in 17th and 18th position respectively. While the Frenchman from Team LCR maintained his position, the German test rider instead slipped to the bottom of the standings, in 20th place, behind Remy Gardner, who made his debut on the official Yamaha this weekend, replacing the injured Alex Rins.