I can't get over the goodbye Save me. I have slow emotional digestion, I haven't recovered from my last breakup either, and it was eight new residents at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, the only temporary measure I'm guided by. It is difficult for me to manage absences and these dates magnify them. There are those who listen to television family and think of Soprano, Roy or Alcántara, for me they are Jorge Javier, Lydia or Terelu. A real family, the kind you can't stand, dysfunctional and toxic, that kisses the corners today and skins itself tomorrow. The one that doesn't wait for you to leave the room to turn green, but protects you from external interference because only they can destroy your life

Like after every traumatic breakup, I think I see them everywhere. This week I could swear I ran into him Save me Mediafest, but it was only Party, its zero-zero version, harmless Champín, not the comforting drink that we took to the stove in the middle of the afternoon to forget our problems thanks to the scripted problems of others. They even faked a threat of dismissal live, what a lack of dignity.

In my delirium I came to think that everything had been a nightmare, that no Borja Prado had ever existed in Mediaset – they would have liked it too – that Ana Rosa continued spreading hoaxes in the morning and the reds and faggots breathed life into the afternoons. I don't accept it, after every bizarre event I look for them on the grill like you look for friends with whom you speak without words, but I only find that valerian infusion with pretentiousness that is AfternoonAR. I fantasize that one of these drunken Christmas nights Alessandro Salem will act as the canons of the good ex dictate and send a message of reconciliation to The TV Factory, I hope they haven't canceled the number. Give yourself a second chance, we all win.

You can follow EL PAÍS Television on x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, in addition to the recommendations and criticisms of our journalists See also Unesp makes proof of vaccination against covid-19 mandatory SIGN UP

Limited time special offer Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_