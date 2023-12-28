Alone, without an audience, and with doubts. This is how Clara Tiscar (Barcelona, ​​47 years old) started in 2021 the podcast criminopathy. “My dream had always been to make a living writing. And he did it, but writing a lot of shit. 'Be careful what you dream about,' I told myself. At that time, I was teaching a writing course – I write crime fiction – and I thought that one way to promote the books was to create a podcast of true crime“, remember. The tenth week of broadcast, her show, in which she recounts and analyzes real murders, entered the top ten of the most listened to on Spotify. Progressively, she has continued to rise: criminopathy is in its fourth season, now produced by Podium Podcast, and apart from continuing to set listening records; has been elevated, by platforms and listeners, as the “true crime revelation of the year.”

Ask. What do you attribute the success to?

Answer. I think I showed up at the perfect time. And then, I don't know, my proposal, in the end, is always the same: tell a story, something gruesome because they are real crimes, with a lot of information: the documentation is like a bottomless pit, I spend hours and hours, it is never enough. I have a huge list of cases and I try to find them that are different.

Q. How is it organized?

R. I am classifying them by geographical areas, by genres. The list never ends. So much crime can generate a bit of bad vibes; as if it weren't okay to tell about misfortunes that happen to people. However, I do not consider that I tell about misfortunes: misfortunes happen, I tell how the murderer is discovered, how the police work, how we confront violence with science and intelligence.

Q. Serial murders, kidnappings, sexual assaults… Some victims complain either of reliving the trauma or of exploitation.

R. I am aware that a very sensitive human facet underlies all these stories. I am very careful: in the end, those who deserve everything are the victims and their families. I try not to make entertainment or fun out of this; in any case, disclosure.

Q. Why do we like crimes?

R. They are engaging stories, as well as real: which leads to higher levels of empathy (whether with parents looking for a child, with an attacked woman or worried neighbors). It is added that it has twists, tension and a certain morbidity. On the other hand, you learn about: science, psychology, ballistics, technology, geography, politics… I post a lot of this information on the blog. With each case, I learn something about human beings. Furthermore, I believe that women share a common fear that something could happen to us. We don't stop feeling it when we listen to a podcast – it's not that we learn to defend ourselves because that is something that is not in the hands of any victim – but I think that, when listening to it, we experience a kind of emotional catharsis; like a clean, a way to get it out.

Q. Do you dream about the crimes you tell?

R. I once dreamed that my partner killed someone. He assured me that it was an accident and told me: 'You know about this, help me think.' I told him that it couldn't be, that either by GPS, by cell phone, or by anything, they were going to discover it. That it was better to tell the truth. With everything I have read and studied, I believe that there is no perfect crime. No way. The perfect crime is the one that is not detected as such.

Q. Sometimes she deals with 'cold cases', which have occurred years ago, and is critical of police work.

R. The truth is that now I understand the work of the Police better, and I put myself more in their shoes. When looking at an old case, special care must be taken in the perspective of time and what is known now. That does not prevent malpractice in some cases. I remember of the London Grindr killer: police were slow to link the deaths of several gay boys in the capital and the underlying reason was homophobia. Sexual minorities are a profile of victims that is little talked about: there are many cases of murderers who kill homosexuals that go unnoticed. Just like everyone already understands that women suffer more violence; Greater visibility must be demanded for victims who are part of sexual minorities, as well as for migrants. I think they are silenced victims.

Q. Was it easier to kill before?

R. I think so. There is a brutal scientific-technological leap: now, we make fingerprints, DNA, information from mobile phones… We live with objects, like cars, that record the time a trunk is opened, the number of people riding or whether they are buckled the seat belts. Now, even refrigerators collect data.

Q. His welcome to the podcast – when he says: 'Hello, criminopaths' – has become a reference for his followers, can you please?

R. [Risas] I am aware that when I greet, I say it in a particular way. But it's natural: it came out that way from the beginning and that's how it has stayed. If I'm too excited, I talk too fast and I don't like it. That's why sometimes, just before recording, to get down, I put on Pink Floyd.

Q. How much do you write for each chapter?

R. My goal is to write 7,000 words, which is about 40 minutes, but I do what the story asks of me. At the moment, I have more than 170 chapters, among which I publish openly [dos entregas al mes en Spotify] and those of Fan's club [dos raciones más, solo para socios].

