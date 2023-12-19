Last year many interesting games have been launched on the market, among them are precisely The Callisto Protocolwhich premiered in December, and the response from fans was somewhat bittersweet, since a spiritual successor to Dead Space, something that was not achieved despite coming from the mind of the creator of said franchise. And despite having a debut that did not shine due to the separation that has occurred with Electronic Arts, they will continue to make the attempt for a high-level experience.

In fact, the failure of the game has led to Glen Schofield leaving the company that made this work, but has not withdrawn from the market, but rather will make a new start to offer everything it has planned for the future, is something that at least it made known through its account. Twitter official. Adding that at the beginning of next year we will find out about his next project, and that this time he will not knock the fans' expectations to the ground.

Here is his publication:

Although I've taken some time off, I've been extremely busy & not just drawing. Something in games that's new and exciting. Can't wait to share more after the New Year! — Glen A. Schofield (@GlenSchofield) December 17, 2023

In case you don't know The Callisto Protocol, This is its synopsis:

When a mysterious outbreak unleashes chaos on the moon, Jacob must face his worst fears to defeat the bloodthirsty creatures stalking him while unraveling the dark mysteries behind the powerful United Jupiter Company. For now we will have to wait until next year to have more information. Fans are initially looking for another type of experience that does not focus on horror this time.

Editor's note: He definitely didn't like his last game very much, and the problem was precisely that the hype had risen to the point of space, something that in the end gave him negative consequences. Let's hope that with the next project things will be more grounded.