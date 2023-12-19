The Metropolitano's streak is over. Twenty games and many months later, Getafe fished in Colchonero territory in an absolutely crazy match, which will go down in the personal history of Antoine Griezmann, as he equaled Luis Aragonés as top scorer with the red and white team and is already a legend, although he did not was able to celebrate with victory due to the Azulona comeback in the final stretch.

And the two goals from the Frenchman and the goal from Morata allowed Atlético to risk victory with the duel in its twilight, but Getafe, always rocky and uncomfortable for any rival, always competitive, equalized in injury time. He was helped by his numerical superiority during much of the match due to Savic's double yellow in the first half and the firepower of Borja Mayoral, who competes head to head with the best scorers in the championship.

That exciting epilogue prevented Atlético from reacting after the San Mamés shipwreck. Simeone did not want to prolong the slump and remodeled his team with Llorente and Savic instead of the aforementioned Nahuel Molina and Soyuncu, the entry of Riquelme as a left winger, with Lino acting as an interior player, and the commitment to Memphis as an offensive reference to replace Morata . With fresh blood and under the protection of the Metropolitano, where they had only accumulated wins this season, Atlético got to work in an effort to overcome the suffocating pressure of Getafe.

Athletic Oblak, Llorente (Molina, min. 81), Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Riquelme, De Paul (Morata, min. 57), Koke, Lino (Saúl, min. 81), Griezmann and Memphis (Azpilicueta, min. 40) . 3 – 3 Getafe Soria, Iglesias (Damián Suárez, min. 46), Duarte, Gastón (Alderete, min. 94), Rico (Carmona, min. 94), Greenwood, Maksimovic (Jordi Martín, min. 81), Milla, Mata (Óscar Rodríguez , min. 72), Latasa and Mayoral. Goals:

1-0: min. 44, Griezmann. 1-1: min. 53, Borja Mayoral. 2-1: min. 63, Morata. 3-1: min. 69, Griezmann, penalty. 3-2: min. 87, Oscar Rodríguez. 3-3: min. 93, Borja Mayoral, penalty.

Referee:

Munuera Montero (Andalusian Committee). Savic was sent off for a double yellow card (min. 38). He cautioned Milla, Damián Suárez, Óscar Rodríguez and Mario Hermoso.

Incidents:

Match on matchday 18 in First Division played at the Metropolitano before 46,400 spectators.

Their best weapons to try to dismantle the complex framework posed by Bordalás were depth on the wings and an active Riquelme, who in fact started the hostilities with a shot against the crossbar. He faces a lot of blue aerial play, one of the best virtues of a powerful team from above.

The duel was going on in the middle of the tactical dispute, simmering, when Griezmann found Memphis in the area. The Dutchman, who was nevertheless offside, turned quickly and fired the shot, which was stopped by David Soria. A little more spark was missing and it came in the worst way, with the expulsion of Savic for a double yellow, the first rigorous and the second justice due to a reckless elbow from the Montenegrin.

Cholo tried to solve the problem by doing away with the specific forward, Memphis, to bring on Azpilicueta, and although at times Getafe fell apart, between Riquelme and the usual striker, Griezmann, they righted the situation. The youth player made a great pass from the right flank and the Frenchman was just one goal behind Aragonés with the red and white to head towards the locker room with an advantage.

Despite Atlético's relief with the goal, the restart confirmed that maintaining the 1-0 lead was going to cost the mattress team blood, sweat and tears. A deflected header from Latasa with everything in its favor served as a warning and another header from Borja Mayoral, this one more precise, meant the equalizer and a bucket of cold water for the brave people who braved the low temperatures of the Madrid night in the stands of the Metropolitano. Once again with balance on the scoreboard and supported by numerical superiority, Getafe surrounded the local area with the help of a stellar Greenwood, at the height of the player who promised so much in his beginnings at Manchester United, before getting lost along the way for extra-sports reasons.

final strake



Atlético was suffering, but Marcos Llorente pulled out all the stops on the right wing and put in a good cross, which Morata, who had just entered the field, did not waste with a header. Providential emergence of the Madrid striker to unclog a complicated duel, which went very much in favor of the red and white team with an absurd action by Damián Suárez. The Uruguayan, in his area, hit Mario Hermoso in the face and gave Griezmann the option of reaching the unforgettable and genuine Luis Aragonés as the top scorer in the history of the mattress, since 173 goals with the red and white one contemplate both myths of the club.

In case there was any doubt about the legendary status of the man who returned to the red-and-white club to atone for the sin of his departure to Barça, where he discovered that his place in the world was red-and-white, the numbers also endorse his rise to the mattress Olympus. And the Frenchman reached the summit that until now only Luis Aragonés had stepped on and claimed his place alongside the longed-for Sabio de Hortaleza.

The party seemed to be served at the Metropolitano but Getafe is not used to being a stone guest. He gave courage to the blue team and closed the gap through Óscar Rodríguez, whose shot hit an opponent and irremediably poisoned Oblak. Paradoxes of football, Riquelme, who had played such a good game up to that point, made his only mistake in stoppage time, taking his hand out for a walk in the red and white area. He thus caused the maximum penalty with which Borja Mayoral sealed the final tie and ruined Griezmann's record.