Dead Space Remake it just came out, but users from all over the world have already started analyzing it in every detail looking for new additions and secret references. One of these novelties seems to hint at the future of this return to the beloved horror title.

Those players who have already managed to complete the title campaign (not particularly long for those who already know the game) have unlocked the mode New Game Plusmode that gives access, among other things, to some unpublished documents.

Among these, some players have noticed some interesting references to the sequel to the original title, that is Dead Space 2. In fact, on several occasions the setting of the second title is mentioned, Sprawl.

It is unclear whether this is simply a easter eggsor a message from the authors on the future developments of the series, but this detail has sparked the curiosity of most.

Is Motive Studio working on Dead Space 2 Remake? Other theories suggest that gods are to be developed alternative titlesas the recently discovered alternative ending seems to suggest, and that this reference to Dead Space 2 is a signal in that direction.

The remake of this historic terror adventure is turning out to be full of very welcome additions to the community, among these we want to mention one dedicated to the most sensitive players.