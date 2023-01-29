Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The “ADNOC Professional League” continued the exciting competition race for the “leadership seats”, after the difference was limited to a point separating the competing teams, starting with Al-Ahly youth leaders with 29 points, Sharjah “runner-up” with 28 points, “third” unit with 27, and “fourth” with 26 points. Equally with the “fifth” island, compared to 25 for the “sixth” eye.

The negative tie settled the summit of the round between the “King” and its guest “Al-Fursan” at the first stadium in the smiling emirate, so that Al-Ahly youth preserved the point difference in the “leadership”, and at Al Nahyan Stadium in the capital Abu Dhabi, the positive tie was resolved 3-3 “the mass summit” between “Al-Annabi” And the “Emperor” to keep the first in its third position, and Al-Wasl in the “fourth”.

Al-Jazira tightened the screws on the competitors in the lead, after he returned with the three winning points from the stadium of his host, Dibba, the “footer” thanks to Ali Mabkhout’s goal from a “penalty kick” in the 73rd minute, raising his score to 26 points equally with Al-Wasl, while Al-Ain celebrated the biggest victory in the round over The account of its guest, Ajman, 5-1, to rise to sixth place with 26 points, compared to the “Orange” retreat to the seventh, after remaining with 23 points.

Similar to the competition between the teams for the top points, the “scorer race” witnessed an exciting struggle, after the Togolese Laba Kodjo took the lead with 16 goals, thanks to his two goals in his team’s match against Ajman 5-1 in the 3rd and 82nd minutes, and Ali Mabkhout, the “historic scorer” retreated to the position Runners-up with 15 goals, after he settled for his team’s only goal against Dibba 1-0.

The Al-Wehda and Al-Wasl match witnessed 3-3, Fabio Lima, the star of Al-Wasl, scored two goals, raising his personal tally to 12 goals, in third place for the scorers list, while the Brazilian Joao Pedro, the scorer of “Al-Annabi”, scored a goal in the 64th minute, which is the 11th goal in his record in fourth place. 7 for Ukrainian Yarmolenko, after scoring a brace for Al Ain.

“Dorina” returns to the resumption of the race with the matches of the 15th round, which are scheduled for the next Saturday and Sunday, February 4 and 5, and the round precedes the matches of the final price of the most expensive championship, the “President’s Cup” on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the 15th round witnesses tests of varying level for the leading teams, where he plays “ Al-Fursan »in front of Dibba, and Sharjah will be the guest of Bani Yas, and Al-Wahda will be hosted by Ittihad Kalba, and Al-Wasl will face Al-Bataeh.