Capcom has shown in detail Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster explaining that it is basically a remake that improves the graphics and modernizes some components. It will be available on September 19th in digital version for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S . The physical version will arrive in November 2024.

Director Says Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Is Coming 4K and 60 FPS. You can now also aim while moving. An automatic save is also included. In addition to all this, the confirmation of full dubbing in Italian is also confirmed. NPCs are now more intelligent and it will be easier to make them survive and have fun playing alongside them.

The user experience has improved in many ways, but Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster remains the same game at heart. The goal is to make new fans experience what players of the original experienced.

New lighting effects have been added to better render the various phases of the day. The improved graphic quality has not, however, affected the style.