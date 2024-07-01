Vedomosti: Bill on prenatal human health protection to be introduced to State Duma

This week, a bill on protecting human health before birth will be introduced to the State Duma. This was reported “Vedomosti”revealing the contents of the document.

In particular, a phrase will be added to the law “On the Fundamentals of Health Protection of Citizens in the Russian Federation” according to which a person will have the right to protect his health not only during life, but also before birth.

“The adoption of the law will ensure an increase in the responsibility of the state, society and the professional medical community for the health of the unborn child, which must be considered as the constitutional responsibility of the state for the health of the nation and the proper recording of professional medical duty,” the text of the document says.

Deputy Chairman of the Lower House Petr Tolstoy announced the preparation of the bill during his speech at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum. He also announced the introduction of a bill banning the adoption of children by citizens of countries where gender reassignment is permitted.