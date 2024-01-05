Will Professor X also return in Deadpool 3? Many fans of the Marvel mercenary par excellence have asked themselves this question, but until now it would have been difficult to answer. Exactly, until today.

Patrick Stewartinterpreter of Professor

Host: “I imagine it's possible to see you again in Deadpool 3 too?” PS: “There have been dialogues, meetings, but let's take into account the fact that the last three years have been particularly difficult for me… you know, Covid, health…”

All things considered, Stewart has neither confirmed nor denied the fans' hypotheses, but it seems that, in any case, this presence has been discussed within Deadpool 3: from the answer given it would seem to filter out a “no”, but we don't think it's appropriate to stop here.

The actor then joked about the death of his character in the last chapter of Doctor Strange by stating that, as far as he knows, “the Professor he might still be around“. In short, to have a definitive answer on whether or not this presence exists, we will have to wait.

We remind you that Deadpool 3 is scheduled for release on July 26, 2024 and which will feature Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds (and more).



