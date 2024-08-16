Through Amazon Italy it is possible to do the reservation of the physical version of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster for PS5 and Xbox Series. The game is a Special Edition version, with a series of extras included. It will be available on November 8, 2024, a couple of months after the digital version, so it is a version for collectors, not for those who want to play immediately. The price is €65.99. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.

