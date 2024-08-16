Through Amazon Italy it is possible to do the reservation of the physical version of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster for PS5 and Xbox Series. The game is a Special Edition version, with a series of extras included. It will be available on November 8, 2024, a couple of months after the digital version, so it is a version for collectors, not for those who want to play immediately. The price is €65.99. If you are interested in the product, you can find it through the box you see below, or via this link.
As booking at a guaranteed minimum priceif a discount is offered after you have placed your order, the new low price will be automatically applied to your booking without you having to take any action. Booking is free and you can cancel it at any time before shipping.
What game is Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
We are talking about an expanded and improved version of the original game for Xbox 360 by Capcom. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster offers graphics with resolution up to 4K and 60 FPS frame rate. The models have been recreated, so as to exploit the power of modern gaming platforms. In addition, in this version we also find the Italian dubbing. There are also a series of improvements to the quality of life, to adapt to the expectations of today’s players.
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is a action game in which we have to explore a shopping mall full of zombies, to find out what happened, eliminating enemies in style with over-the-top weapons and unique costumes.
