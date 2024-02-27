What happened in the early morning today, Tuesday 27 February, was a real drama. Unfortunately a 16 years old he lost his life after a train hit him at the Felizzano railway station in Alessandria. This is why there are traffic disruptions.

The police and the Polfer are investigating the incident, which they are all doing reliefs of the case. Some witnesses also gave their version, explaining precisely what the boy would have done and why he was on those binaries.

According to information released by some local media, the heartbreaking episode occurred in the early morning today Tuesday 27 February, around 7.45am. Precisely in the Felizzano train station, which is located in the city of Alexandria. The boy, guest of a local community, apparently arrived in Italy last year December.

On that occasion, from what emerged he was going to school, in a local institute. However, from what some people who were there said, being late, she chose to pass by binaries and not in the underpass like everyone else did. However, he didn't realize at all that a train was coming and the engineer, he couldn't stop in time.

The death of the 16-year-old after a train hit him

CREDIT: ZAVA PRODUZIONI

Unfortunately the convoy hit him. Those present soon realized what the situation was for real desperate. For this reason they asked for the prompt intervention of the health workers, who arrived on site in a few minutes, but they were unable to do anything for the boy, except to note his death.

The police are working on the incident, it appears to be one fatalitybut for now none are excluded hypothesis. As a result, delays of around 120 minutes have been recorded in the area, between Regional and Intercity. Stefania Guasascoof the Regional Technical Area Directorate, said about the incident: