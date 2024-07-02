A few days ago Capcom announced the existence of Dead Rising Deluxe Remastera remake of his 2006 zombie classic. Now in a special presentation they shared what players can expect from the remaster and gave us its release date.

According to its director, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster It’s practically a remake despite its name. After all, they made several changes to its gameplay as well as its appearance, to make it more attractive to current players. Although of course they left intact several very characteristic details, such as their humor and their exaggerated animations.

For starters, it will run at 4K 60FPS. Gameplay-wise, Frank will now be able to move while aiming guns, the user interface has been improved, and an autosave system has been added. Additionally, the AI ​​of the other survivors has been tweaked so that it’s not so annoying to rescue them.Finally, its new engine allows the mall’s scenes to change significantly depending on the time of day.

Source: Capcom

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will go on sale on September 19, 2024 in digital format. When it launches, it will only be available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, meaning it’s exclusive to the new generation of consoles. For fans of the physical format, it was announced that it will also be released in this way, but not until November. Will you buy it?

What is Dead Rising about?

Dead Rising It puts us in the role of journalist Frank West who ends up trapped in a shopping mall in the middle of a zombie infestation. While waiting for a helicopter that will rescue him in three days, he must use his time to save other survivors and solve the mystery behind the awakening of the undead..

Its gameplay is quite free, as it allows us to kill the zombies using many tools scattered around the shopping center. From weights, katanas and baseball bats, to teddy bears, buckets and soccer balls. If you haven’t tried the original, this will be a good opportunity to live this fun experience.

