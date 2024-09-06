There are now only a few days left until the long-awaited event “It’s Glowtime” Of Applescheduled for next September 9th at 7pm Italian time. In the meantime, a recent rumour has revealed what could be the official colors of the next iPhone 16 Prothe new smartphone from the Cupertino company: let’s discover them together.

iPhone 16 Pro: Welcome to Gold Titanium The new rumors come as always from Mark Gurman by Bloomberg: According to the journalist, the main change in this sense will be represented by the new color Titanium Goldwhich will replace the previous one Blue Titanium and will significantly distance itself from the first renders originally released in recent months. In the case of the remaining colorations, however, no particular changes are expected, thus including the colorations respectively Black, White And Natural Titaniumalready seen on the iPhone 15 Pro. iPhone 16 Pro Slight changes to the color scheme are also expected for the standard model. iPhone 16: in this case the coloring Yellow will take the place of the previous one Whitefollowed by new shades of green, rose And blue.