Just a few days before Apple’s keynote, a rumor reveals the official colors of the next iPhone 16 Pro.
There are now only a few days left until the long-awaited event “It’s Glowtime” Of Applescheduled for next September 9th at 7pm Italian time. In the meantime, a recent rumour has revealed what could be the official colors of the next iPhone 16 Prothe new smartphone from the Cupertino company: let’s discover them together.
iPhone 16 Pro: Welcome to Gold Titanium
The new rumors come as always from Mark Gurman by Bloomberg: According to the journalist, the main change in this sense will be represented by the new color Titanium Goldwhich will replace the previous one Blue Titanium and will significantly distance itself from the first renders originally released in recent months. In the case of the remaining colorations, however, no particular changes are expected, thus including the colorations respectively Black, White And Natural Titaniumalready seen on the iPhone 15 Pro.
Slight changes to the color scheme are also expected for the standard model. iPhone 16: in this case the coloring Yellow will take the place of the previous one Whitefollowed by new shades of green, rose And blue.
iPhone 16 Pro: Expected Specs and Probable Release Date
We remind you that the new models of the Pro series will presumably feature larger displays than the previous generation: in fact, we are talking about a good 6.3 inches diagonal for iPhone 16 Pro, and 6.9 inches diagonal for iPhone 16 Pro Max. Among the most anticipated innovations of the new generation we also remember the introduction of the Capture button, equipped with a capacitive surface for adjusting the zoom and capturing images in a simple and intuitive way.
According to the latest rumors, the iPhone 16 Pro could see the light next September 20th. Clearly this is a date that has not yet been confirmed: at this point, all we can do is wait for further updates on the matter from Apple, which we are sure will be forthcoming soon. September 9thwith the official presentation of its entire new line of smartphones.
#rumor #revealed #official #colors #iPhone #Pro
Leave a Reply