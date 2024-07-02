This year has been one of great releases in the world of cinema, because in a matter of months productions have come out that are worth it, such as Inside Out 2, Godzilla X Kong: New Empire, Furiosa from the Mad Max saga and of course, the one that caught the most attention of all of them, Dune Part TwoThis latest science fiction hit left its mark on people around the world, which is why the sequel is already eagerly awaited.

As reported by the media Deadline, Warner has scheduled a project with the code name Untitled WB/Legendary/Denis Villeneuve Event Film in IMAXwhich clearly alludes to this franchise run by the same Villeneuvewho has been acclaimed and already compared to George LucasThe date in question would be the December 18, 2026, something that would make sense given the debuts of the previous two films.

Here is the description of the franchise of Dune:

Dune is a popular science fiction franchise created by writer Frank Herbert. The series originated with the novel of the same name, published in 1965, which is widely considered one of the most important and complex works in the science fiction genre. The franchise has grown to include several sequels, film and television adaptations, games, and comic books. The Hugo and Nebula Award-winning original novel introduces Paul Atreides, whose family accepts stewardship of the desert planet Arrakis. Arrakis is the only place where the spice melange, an extremely valuable substance that extends life, expands consciousness, and is vital to space travel, can be found. “Dune” has left an indelible mark on science fiction and popular culture. It is one of the best-selling and most beloved series in the genre, influencing numerous writers, filmmakers, and content creators. Its complex world-building and intricate political plots continue to be studied and admired decades after its original publication.

For now, the first two installments are on the streaming service MAX.

Via: Deadline

Author’s note: I haven’t found much of a joke in this franchise yet, since I haven’t seen the movies to begin with. I’ll have to give it a chance in the coming months.