The former tronista has revealed some details regarding his decision to abandon the throne of men and women

The path of Frederick Dainese to Men and women it didn’t end as he hoped. In fact, a few days ago the episode in which the young man announced that he had made the decision to abandon the throne was aired. A few days ago the former tronista gave an interview to ‘MondoTv 24’ where he revealed further background regarding this choice. Let’s find out together what he said.

Interview by ‘MondoTv 24’, Federico Dainese released some statements regarding his decision to leave definitely the throne of Men and women. In detail, the former tronista explained i reasons which led him to this decision.

These were his words about it:

It didn’t make sense. However I had to make a choice in a fairly short time and the editorial team told me “Are you able to choose in a short time?” . I said “Look, honestly, I don’t have such a strong emotion, a strong mental transport to say ‘ok it’s fine, I’ll choose a girl between Vincenza and Elena and continue outside”. This was the main motivation.

And, continuing, the former tronista of Maria De Filippi’s program said:

After what had happened with Elena, how she had talked to me and our discussion, in normal life, in everyday life, I would never go back to a girl like that. As a result, only Vincenza remained. I got along very well with Vincenza, but I didn’t have that feeling strong enough to say “ok, next week you are my choice and we’ll see it out”. Beautiful girl, wonderful, I really enjoyed it, but there wasn’t that mental transport […]

Later, Federico Dainese revealed with which of the two suitors would go out for a coffee. These were his words about it:

I’d like to maybe exchange a few words outside, have a coffee together, without cameras. With more time things would be completely different. I would be pleased with Vincenza. With Elena a little less after the penultimate episode.

Finally, concluding, Frederick he added: