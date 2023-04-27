Thursday, April 27, 2023
Dead | Jerry Springer is dead

April 27, 2023
in World Europe
Springer was 79 years old when he died.

Springer was 79 years old when he died.

About thirty host of the talk show The Jerry Springer Show, which was shown on television for years Jerry Springer (Gerald Norman Springer) has died at the age of 79.

Several international media reported on the matter.

Focused on entertainment of TMZ media according to Springer died after a short illness on Thursday morning at home.

Before his television career, Springer was a politician and served, among other things, as the mayor of Cincinnati in 1977-1978.

Jerry Springer was born in London in February 1944. His family moved to the United States when Springer was five years old.

Popular, even shocking with its content The Jerry Springer Show started on television in 1991 and ended only in 2018. CNN news channel according to that, more than 4,000 episodes had been made.

The news is updated.

