The accident occurred in Opicina, the historic district of Trieste: Denis Vidau crashed head-on into a car

A road accident, which occurred yesterday evening in Trieste, unfortunately cost the life of a 19-year-old boy. His name was Denis Vidau and it was a promise of rowing. The head-on crash between his motorbike and a car driven by a 57-year-old woman was fatal for him.

The last few days have unfortunately registered several road accidents deadly, some of which are particularly dramatic, considering that the victims were very young.

A devastating one took place in the late evening of 25 April, on the provincial road 231 which connects Modugno to bitontonear Bari.

Two cars collided head-on. Four boys, aged between 16 and 24, were traveling on one, for whom there was nothing to do but note the deaths. These were Thomas Ricci and his fiancée Floriana Fallacaaged 23 and 20, Alessandro Viesti aged 24 and Lucretia Christmaswho was only 16 years old.

On the other hand there were two young boyfriendswhich they reported very serious trauma and who are now both hospitalized in Bari.

Yesterday evening, however, another terrible frontal took place in Trieste, more precisely in the district of Opicinaand it fell to another very young man to lose his life, Denis Vidau di only 19 years old.

The torment for the death of Denis Vidau

It was about 10.30pm last night and Denis was walking the New Road in Trieste which brought him back home, in the Opicina district.

For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle on which the boy was traveling collided frontally and at rather sustained speed against a car driven by a 57-year-old local woman.

Some passers-by immediately raised the alarm and within a few minutes i sanitary of 118 arrived on the spot aboard ambulances and medical cars.

Unfortunately for Denis Vidau there was nothing they could do, he shut down practically on the spot. There 57-year-old femaleslightly woundwas instead rescued and transported to the Cattinara hospital for the necessary treatment.

Denis was one rowing promise, which he practiced at a competitive level. There Rowing federation friulana and the various sports clubs in the area have all been shown condolences and closeness to the family of the young athlete, destroyed by a huge tragedy.