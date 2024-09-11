Plaion and developers Dambuster Studios have announced the release date of thefree Neighborhood Watch update Of Dead Island 2which will introduce the new co-op mode of the same name, New Game+, and other new features. It will be available from October 22nd for all platforms.

Neighborhood Watch is a horde mode where players will take on the role of the Bobcats and will have to join forces to defend their neighborhood and the fraternity headquarters from numerous groups of zombies, facing random missions, placing traps and gradually accumulating increasingly stronger equipment and abilities, with the aim of resisting until the fifth and final day, when the brain eaters will launch a final and ferocious assault.