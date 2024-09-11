It’s hard to forget September 11, 2001, a day that changed the world forever. Have you ever wondered what it would have been like to see those tragic events from a completely different perspective? Frank Culbertson, commander of the International Space Station at the time, not only lived through it, but observed it from a unique vantage point: space. It’s an image that stays in everyone’s mind, and every year, as we pause to commemorate the victims, we ask ourselves: “What if things had been different?”

The Perspective from Space: A Drama Observed from afar

Imagine being aboard the International Space Station, thousands of miles from Earth, when you hear that a devastating attack is hitting your country. That’s exactly what happened to Frank Culbertson, the only American astronaut aboard the ISS that morning. What would you have done in his place? Culbertson had no choice but to observe and document, taking pictures as the station flew over New York City in the aftermath of the attack. The images he captured showed a wounded city, with smoke rising from the Twin Towers just struck. In his words, “The paradox of being on a ship that is meant to improve life on Earth, and seeing that same Earth destroyed by horrific acts, is mind-blowing.”

A memory that travels on Mars

But it is not only the space near us that holds the memories of that day. Did you know that a piece of the Twin Towers is on Mars? In September 2001, as the tragic events unfolded in Manhattan, a group of scientists from Honeybee Robotics, less than a mile from the World Trade Center, worked to develop instruments for the Mars rovers Spirit and Opportunity. While their work could not stop, the team found a special way to honor the victims. Some of the aluminum recovered from the destroyed towers was used to build instruments sent to Mars. And on that aluminum, an American flag is imprinted, a symbol of resilience and memory that will last millions of years, even after the rovers stop working.

September 11: a memory that continues to travel

Looking at the world from a different perspective, whether from space or a distant planet, reminds us how small and vulnerable we are, but also how capable we are of leaving an indelible mark. Isn’t it incredible to think that, while we walk on Earth, a piece of our history travels to Mars?

Every year, when September 11th comes to mind, we are invited to reflect on how fragile our existence is, and at the same time, how strong our ability to remember and honor those who are no longer with us. How do you remember that day? Share your thoughts in the comments below and be part of this collective commemoration.

Not let’s forgetwe don’t stop remember.