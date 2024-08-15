Dead Island 2 revived with new features and must-have functions

Dead Island 2 is revived once again to bring its players new features and functionality, such as the New Game option, the Neighborhood Watch game mode, and many more things that will be coming to the video game soon with patch number 6.

The New Game+ option will allow us to play the main campaign of Dead Island 2 again but with some new things, such as: greater difficulty and never-before-seen enemies that will give us a small excuse to enjoy this game again.

Neighborhood Watch is also a game mode where players will have to team up and defend a college house from hordes and hordes of zombies, however, it is not that simple, because in addition to surviving, players will have to search for resources and clean the neighborhood, all at the same time.

It is not yet confirmed whether the Dead Island 2: Neighborhood Watch game mode will be a solo mode or if it will be exclusively cooperative, stay tuned because when it comes out we will send you the information here at Gamer Land.

Dead Island 2: Price and consoles

Dead Island 2 is available for approximately $1,300 MXN in its standard version, $1,400 in the “Deluxe Edition” and $1,700 MXN in its “Gold Edition”.

Finally, the title is available on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, xCloud Gaming and Steam (Windows and Mac OS).

