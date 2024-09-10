Amazing how cruel fate can be sometimes. An act of kindness turned into a nightmare for the family of Giambattista Battistellowho died on the morning of Sunday, September 8, in a road accident on the Prosecco hills, in Combai, between Valdobbiadene and Miane, in the province of Treviso. The 77-year-old man had left that morning with a group of friends to reach Lake Barcis, with the intention of leaving a white rose in memory of Giulia Cecchettin, the 22-year-old girl who was the victim of a brutal femicide the previous November.

77-Year-Old Centaur Dies: He Was Carrying a Flower Where Giulia Cecchettin Was Found

Florist of Centrale di Zugliano, Giambattista was on a hairpin bend when a Nissan Qashqai suddenly appeared in front of him. Despite the driver’s attempts to avoid it, the impact was fatal. Friends, present during the accident, immediately called for help, but every attempt to save the man was in vain.

Battistello’s partner reminded the Courier of Veneto the love and concern that the man had for the story of Giulia Cecchettinso much so that he followed every update on the media. The woman said, recalling the deep emotion with which he had prepared for that morning:

“He had asked me to prepare a composition of white flowers for him and I had worked on it with all my heart. Unfortunately, he never reached his destination. On Sunday, he had woken up early because the forecast was for rain in the afternoon, he had left at 7:15.”

Even the mayor of Zugliano, Sandro Maculan, expressed the grief of the entire community for the loss of a historical figure of the country, extending condolences to Battistello’s three children and his partner Elena, affected by the sudden bereavement.

Giambattista Battistello’s life was shattered during an act of kindness and empathy, leaving behind pain, but also the scent of a final act of love.