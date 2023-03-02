Dead Island 2 was shown by Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver with a long gameplay trailerslasting about 15 minutes, which sheds light on the mechanics and structure of the expected zombie-based action, to be released on April 21st.

Presented at Gamescom 2022, Dead Island 2 is the result of a development restarted several times from scratch, and even the current version of the game has had to pay the price in this sense since it has been postponed on a couple of occasions, but by now we should be and these sequences bode well.

In the video we play the role of one of the personages available in the campaign, Dani, who collides with different types of enemies: from standard zombies to variants, to finally move on to alphas, and each of them is characterized by peculiar abilities and behaviors, which we will have to memorize to be able to defeat them more easily.

During the clashes it is possible to notice the dismemberment technology developed by Dambuster Studios, not surprisingly called FLESH (Fully Locational Evisceration System for Humanoids), with the zombies that are stripped and torn to pieces depending on the blows that are inflicted on them.

What to say? The sensations that the combat system of Dead Island seems to return appear solid and interesting, and there is no doubt that it is a fundamental factor for the success of the game which, as mentioned, will be available from April 21st on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.