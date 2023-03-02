Barcelona made a big bet with Raphinha, the club agreed to pay 60 million euros to Leeds United, in these times of financial crisis, for the signing of the Brazilian winger who, after a couple of seasons with the English team, demonstrated excellent sporting conditions. However, the club has not obtained what was desired by the World Cup player in Qatar 2022, the expectation has been far above reality and there is some disappointment regarding the player’s sporting level.
In winter Barcelona rejected 70 million euros for the transfer of the player to Arsenal, deciding to give him a vote of confidence at least for the rest of the season. After Dembélé’s injury, it is a fact that the player has made progress, but it is not too outstanding, so it should not be crazy that the Blaugrana board is evaluating the transfer of Raphinha at the end of the cycle and in the Premier League are already evaluating his return.
Newcastle is preparing a million-dollar investment for the summer and the club considers that the signing of Raphinha would be beneficial. The Magpies consider that the style of play of the talented Brazilian is ideal for the rhythm of the game of the English style, not for Barcelona’s possession football, which is why they could present an offer for the transfer of the former Leeds considering that his true potential He is slowed down by the shapes of the culé box more than by a drop in play at the level of the winger.
