Monday, May 23, 2022
Dead IS: Three-time World Cup hockey player Esa Isaksson died at the age of 75

May 22, 2022
Helsinki Won two Finnish hockey championships at IFK Esa Isaksson died Saturday at the age of 75. With news Ilta-Sanomat According to Isaksson, he had a heart attack a week ago and was being treated at Tampere University Hospital.

Isaksson started the Finnish Championship series games in Rauma Luko in the first half of the 1960s and in 1967 he was caught by HIFK. He won the Finnish championships in the Helsinki club in 1969 and 1970. The striker returned to Lukko in 1971 and finished the main series three years later. He played 201 matches in the SM series with points 83 + 107 = 190.

In addition to the two Finnish Championship golds, Isaksson won bronze at HIFK in 1971. The locker had already won bronze in 1965 and silver in 1966.

Isaksson represented Finland in three World Championships and played a total of 46 A national matches with points 8 + 12 = 20.

Recommended

