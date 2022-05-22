The 2022 Heat Awards It will celebrate its seventh edition this June 2 on the paradisiacal beaches of Ciudad Destino Cap Cana, in the Dominican Republic. The event will be hosted by producer Jorge Pabón ‘Molusco’, tiktoker ‘Kuno’, actress María Laura Quintero, presenter Caroline Aquino, and television host Anaís Castro.

On Wednesday, March 23, the organization announced the list of nominated artists in the 17 categories, where the public will be in charge of choosing their favorites through the App Los Heat.Tv. It is important to note that yahaira plasenciaLeslie Shaw, Austin Palao and Álvaro Rod are among the nominees.

Who competes with our Peruvian artists?

Yahaira Plasencia was nominated in the Best Tropical Artist category. However, it is not easy for the Peruvian salsa artist, as she will compete with world-class artists such as Romeo Santos, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Marc Anthony and more.

While Leslie Shaw will represent our country in Best Artist in the South Region and has Nathi Peluso, Anitta, Bizarrap, María Becerra, among others, as rivals. This year Álvaro Rod joins with his nomination for Musical Promise, in which he competes against Kimberly Loaiza, Dekko, Andreína Bravo and more.

How did Yahaira Plasencia and Álvaro Rod react to the news?

Peruvian artists did not hesitate to show their emotion on social networks. One of them was Yahaira Plasencia, who dedicated some tender words to her fans. “I want to tell you that I am very happy to be nominated for the Best Tropical Artist category at the Heat Awards. For me it is a privilege to share this nomination with great artists. Thank you, Peru,” said Jefferson Farfán’s ex-girlfriend.

Yahaira Plascencia is moved to be nominated for the 2022 Heat Awards

On the other hand, the composer and singer Álvaro Rod commented that he is very grateful and excited to represent our country.