Monday, May 23, 2022
Dead Ilkka Suominen, the former chairman of the Coalition Party, has died

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 23, 2022
in World Europe
Suominen died at home at the age of 83.

MinisterHonorary Chairman of the Coalition Party Ilkka Suominen is dead, informs the Coalition.

Suominen served as Chairman of the National Coalition Party from 1979 to 1991 and as Minister of Trade and Industry from 1987 to 1991. He was a Member of Parliament twice: from 1970 to 1975 and from 1983 to 1994. Suominen also served as Speaker of Parliament. Suominen was a member of the European Parliament from 1999 to 2004.

