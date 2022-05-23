the spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal (N.5) started his way to a 14th title at Roland Garros with victory apparently without the problems in his left foot that led him to lose 10 days ago at the Masters 100 in Rome.

Nadal did not give an option to his rival, the Australian Jordan Thompson (N.82), whom he defeated 6-2, 6-2 and 6-2 in two hours of play.

It feels good

“Rome was a difficult moment for me, but it doesn’t change anything I said there. At this point in my career, I don’t have to come here and hide anything. I was honest. I also said that I was confident in being able to do things that would allow me to compete here,” Nadal explained at a press conference in reference to the statements in which he confessed “living with an injury for years” that prevents him from training for many days without pain and without taking “lots of anti-inflammatories.”

The forehand and serve worked for Nadal from the start, allowing him to break the Australian’s serve. in games three and five and close the set in 37 minutes with an ‘ace’ and a blank game (6-2).

Unable to deal with the right hands of the Spanish, Thompson saw how

Nadal broke his service again in the first game of the second set, although he took advantage of a drop in the Spanish’s performance to make him the first break and place himself 4-2 down.

However, Nadal recovered quickly and again disarmed a desperate Thompson with his blows, who sent a ball out of the Philippe Chatrier after having suffered another ‘break’ in the 7th game and seeing how a set that the Spanish closed with his service (6-2) was complicated.

The third set was a carbon copy of the first two, with a Thompson who did not know how to play Nadal and Nadal closing his debut in two hours of play. “A first round is always special, but it was a positive match for me, because I won in three sets, but there is room for significant improvement,” he explained.

