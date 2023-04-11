Nfter the discovery of two dead children in an apartment in Hockenheim, Baden-Württemberg, an arrest warrant was issued against the mother of the seven and nine-year-old boys. The woman is suspected of murder, said a spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office in Mannheim on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old was arrested at the scene on Sunday. Prosecutors have not yet commented on how the children were killed. An autopsy should provide insights on Tuesday, the spokeswoman said on request.

It is also unclear so far whether the suspected woman has already commented on what happened, who lived in the apartment and where the children’s father was at the time of the crime. According to the prosecutor, the victims are brothers.