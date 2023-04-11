Home page politics

French President Emmanuel Macron has been criticized internationally for his statements in connection with the Taiwan conflict. © Thibault Camus/PoolAP/AP

After his visit to China, French President Macron caused irritation with statements about Taiwan. The reactions from Berlin are disapproving.

Berlin/Paris/Taipei – Some German politicians reacted indignantly to the words Emmanuel Macron. After his three day trip after China for a more independent role for Europe vis-à-vis the USA and China and demanded that Europe should not be a “follower” on the Taiwan question. In political Berlin, people were appalled. “Macron seems to have been abandoned by all good spirits,” he said, for example CDU-foreign politician Norbert Rottgen.

“While it is America, and not France or Germany, that is providing significant support to Ukraine and thereby defending Europe, Macron is calling for a departure from America. While China is currently practicing the attack on Taiwan, Macron is demanding a rapprochement with China,” Röttgen told the Picture. With such “naïve and dangerous rhetoric”, Macron weakens and divides Europe. The issue of Taiwan stands for China’s claim to global power, a world order based on Chinese ideas is not in Europe’s interest.

After Macron’s Taiwan statements: Röttgen has been criticized

Röttgen led in the Deutschlandfunk further: “Macron isolates himself in Europe, he weakens the European Union, and he counteracts what the President of the European Commission said in Beijing,” he said, referring to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “I believe that talking about European sovereignty has no relation to reality.” Ukraine apply and ask whether actually France or Europe protecting European security, or whether it was the Americans again.

According to Röttgen, the USA would be “very happy” if the Europeans were better able to guarantee European security themselves. “Again, shamefully, we are not. And France’s contributions in support of Ukraine are modest. They really have nothing to do with sovereignty and the rhetoric of the French President,” said the CDU foreign expert.

Taiwan conflict: Macron’s statements cause outrage

Also from the SPD France’s President earned no praise. The party’s foreign policy officer, Metin Hakverdi, explained this daily mirror, it was “a serious mistake” for the West to allow itself to be divided when it came to dealing with Beijing. “That weakens our Western community of values,” says Hakverdi. “Towards China, the West, that is Europe and the USA, must always try to act together, not divided.” And the CDU European politician Christoph Ploß also rejected Macron’s proposal. “If Macron is now striving for a separate path for Europe without the close alliance with the USA, that would be fatal,” said Ploß dem daily mirror. The USA is Germany’s most important partner outside of Europe.

Criticism also rained down from the chairman of the European People’s Party (EPP), Manfred Weber. “Anyone who stands up for freedom and democracy is not a follower,” he clarified. The EU states made themselves unbelievable “if, on the one hand, you demand sovereignty for Europe and then conclude every economic deal you can get with China,” he told the newspapers Media Group Bavaria. “The Chinese leadership will not respect the Europeans like that,” emphasized the EPP leader.

Sharp criticism of Macron: Not from the left

On the other hand, Dietmar Bartsch, leader of the left parliamentary group, seemed to be alone. In contrast to most of his political colleagues, he supported Macron’s initiative. His desire for strategic independence for Europe is a goal worth striving for, provided it is linked to the goal of becoming the world’s peace power.

Macron confirmed his controversial statements TaiwanChina and the US in an interview in the French newspaper Les Echos. “The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans are followers and have to adapt to the American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction,” said the French leader. Europe must “wake up”. He made a similar statement to the US magazine on his return flight from China political. It seemed important to him that Europe finds its own line in the Taiwan conflict. “Our priority cannot be to adapt to the agenda of others in all regions of the world,” said Macron. Europe risks “becoming vassals, while we can be the third pole if we have a few years to build it up,” he said.

Paris rejects accusations against Macron: “Share common values” with the USA

Meanwhile, Paris rejected international criticism of the president. A spokeswoman for the Élysée Palace said Macron has often said that France is not equidistant from the US and China. She said, “The US is our allies, we share common values.” China, on the other hand, is a partner, competitor and systemic rival with whom they want to create a common agenda to reduce tensions and address global issues, the spokeswoman said. France also supports the status quo on the subject of Taiwan. Macron has China’s head of state and party Xi Jinping clearly stated that the Taiwan issue must be resolved through dialogue.

According to reports, Macron’s state visit to the People’s Republic of China was also accompanied by the conclusion of some economic contracts. Apparently, the European aircraft manufacturer Airbus, among others, signed a promising contract: it wants to double its production in China. EDF is also taking a stake in an offshore wind farm in Jiangsu, and Alstom, L’Oréal and other French companies have also signed contracts. During his visit to China, Macron also advocated a relaunch of Franco-Chinese economic relations.

Taiwan conflict: China’s military maneuvers led to instability in the region

Macron’s words also came at an inopportune time for many in view of the Chinese military’s three-day exercise near Taiwan. The maneuvers were probably a reaction by China to the US visit by Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen. The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense spoke of a record number of military aircraft around the island. Taiwan’s president said Chinese military maneuvers have created instability in the region.

The government in Beijing regards the democratically governed Taiwan as a breakaway province and sees meetings between Taiwanese top politicians and western politicians as a departure from the one-China principle. Taiwan sees itself as an independent republic and has been self-governing since 1949. China has repeatedly threatened to conquer it. The Taiwan conflict is a key issue between China and the United States. Washington has been committed to the island’s defense capability since 1979, which has so far mostly meant arms deliveries. (ale/dpa)