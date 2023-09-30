Dead | Award-winning photographer Hanna-Kaisa Hämäläinen has died

Hämäläinen was especially known for his skillful portraits.
Prize Finnish photographer Hanna-Kaisa Hämäläinen is dead.
Hämäläinen died on Friday evening in a hospital in Kuopio, his close relatives tell HS. Hämäläinen, who lived in Muurame, was born in 1975 in Mikkeli.
Hämäläinen, who also photographed for Helsingin Sanomat, worked as a freelance photographer for over 20 years. He was especially known as a skilled portrait photographer.
Hämäläinen was awarded several times in the Photojournalism competition of the Association of Finnish Journalists: during his career, he received the Photojournalist 2021, Magazine Picture of the Year 2021 and News Picture 2020 awards.
Head of Helsingin Sanomat’s picture editor Markku Niskanen remembers Hämäläis as an “exceptionally positive and bright” person.
“This was also conveyed in his pictures. He knew how to use his empathy and understanding of light in his portraits. On the other hand, in her reportage photos Hanna-Kaisa, she knew how to throw herself into situations and take advantage of the random nature of events,” Niskanen describes.
“When Hanna-Kaisan sent Helsingin Sanomat to a gig, we could always count on her being able to add her own ideas to the pictures and produce pictures that we couldn’t expect. The loss of Hanna-Kaisa is a hard blow to Finnish photojournalism.”
Hämäläinen was also known as an active defender of photojournalism and he was active in both the Finnish Association of Journalists and the Finnish Association of Photojournalists.
Hämäläinen was a married photographer Marko Hämäläinen with. They have no children.
Below are photos taken by Hämäläinen over the years.
