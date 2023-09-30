Dead | Award-winning photographer Hanna-Kaisa Hämäläinen has died

Hämäläinen was especially known for his skillful portraits.

Prize Finnish photographer Hanna-Kaisa Hämäläinen is dead.

Hämäläinen died on Friday evening in a hospital in Kuopio, his close relatives tell HS. Hämäläinen, who lived in Muurame, was born in 1975 in Mikkeli.

Hämäläinen, who also photographed for Helsingin Sanomat, worked as a freelance photographer for over 20 years. He was especially known as a skilled portrait photographer.

Hämäläinen was awarded several times in the Photojournalism competition of the Association of Finnish Journalists: during his career, he received the Photojournalist 2021, Magazine Picture of the Year 2021 and News Picture 2020 awards.

Head of Helsingin Sanomat’s picture editor Markku Niskanen remembers Hämäläis as an “exceptionally positive and bright” person.

“This was also conveyed in his pictures. He knew how to use his empathy and understanding of light in his portraits. On the other hand, in her reportage photos Hanna-Kaisa, she knew how to throw herself into situations and take advantage of the random nature of events,” Niskanen describes.

“When Hanna-Kaisan sent Helsingin Sanomat to a gig, we could always count on her being able to add her own ideas to the pictures and produce pictures that we couldn’t expect. The loss of Hanna-Kaisa is a hard blow to Finnish photojournalism.”

Hämäläinen was also known as an active defender of photojournalism and he was active in both the Finnish Association of Journalists and the Finnish Association of Photojournalists.

Hämäläinen was a married photographer Marko Hämäläinen with. They have no children.

Below are photos taken by Hämäläinen over the years.

This photo taken by Suomen Kuvalehti was awarded as photo of the year in 2021. In the photo, six-year-old Eemi Pakarinen is with her sister and parents greeting her grandmother, to whom the family delivered a bag of food to the balcony once a week with the help of a rope during the corona pandemic.

Hill jumper Matti Nykänen’s daughter Eveliina Mäntykangas talked about her relationship with her father in an interview with HS in 2021.

HS’s report from 2017 from the Jämsä Himos midsummer festival, where, among other things, a foam party was held.

Paula Vesala and the band members preparing for the stage in the back room of Tanssisali Lutako in Jyväskylä. Photo published in the Monthly Supplement in 2022.