Dead at home for 4 months. The companion: “I kept it with me for love”

A 90 year old woman was found dead in her home a Rome. The police found out by pure chance, handing his companion one notification. Was on the sofa lifeless for 4 months, all wrapped up as one mummy. “Too hard to leave it, I did it for love.” This is how his 64-year-old companion justified himself – we read in Repubblica. “I repeated to myself that I kept her with me a little longer before she went underground. I know the law does not allow it but I didn’t want to break away from her, now it is at Verano. It was better if she stayed here. It is the horror explained, inside his two-room house, by his companion Antonio. It is under investigation for the concealment of the corpse. Perhaps that lifeless body would have remained there for much longer if a marshal, who had arrived to notify the woman of an act, had not perceived that Antonio’s behavior was there. something strange.

“There are people who keep the dead at home for 15 years. An investigator – the man explains to Repubblica – complimented me on how well I had kept it. It didn’t even smell. I had put a blanket on my head and a container underneath. It was for liquids, do you know what I mean? ‘ She rattles off the story in a low voice and locks the front door on the first floor. “Neighbors listen – whispers -. They never got to see me why they did not accept our relationship for the age difference“. The carabinieri exclude that there is a economic reason behind Antonio’s decision. From the retirement of the teacher the companion has only withdrawn the sums for the everyday shopping.

