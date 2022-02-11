US President Joe Biden in an interview with NBC declaredthat citizens of the country must immediately leave Ukraine.

Evacuation from Ukraine

Biden urged Americans to leave Ukraine “now” as the situation in the country could escalate.

It’s not the same as dealing with a terrorist organization. We are dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a completely different situation and things can get crazy fast Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

Earlier this statement was made by the US State Department, which recommended that Americans leave Ukraine using commercial or other private modes of transport. The agency advised against traveling to the republic due to the allegedly increased threat of a military invasion from Russia, as well as because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On January 26, the US Embassy in Ukraine also urged citizens who are on the territory of the republic to think about leaving the country. In addition, Canadian authorities and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison made calls to leave Ukraine. The leadership of both countries stated the need to do this as soon as possible.

On the entry of troops into Ukraine

In the same interview, Biden explained the refusal to send American troops to Ukraine. He suggested that this measure would trigger a new world war. Earlier, former US President Donald Trump accused Biden of creating a threat of international conflict.

There is no such plan. It’s a world war when Americans and Russians start shooting at each other Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

The American leader added that the US military “under no circumstances” will be sent to Ukraine. Biden has previously stated that the United States has no plans to deploy US and NATO armed forces in Ukraine.

At the same time, on February 7, the White House commented on the sending of US troops to Europe and admitted such a possibility. Agency spokeswoman Jen Psaki said she had nothing to say on the matter, but she stressed that the US “leaves the opportunity for such a move open.”

At the end of January, it was reported that the United States intended to transfer troops to Eastern Europe and NATO countries. “Not very many,” Biden commented on the number of troops he wants to send to Europe.

Ukraine or Afghanistan?

In addition, speaking about the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, Biden confused it with Ukraine. Declaring the need to end the 20-year US military campaign in Afghanistan, the politician also accidentally called it Iran.

We did not have the slightest opportunity to unite Ukraine. That is, excuse me, Iraq. Afghanistan! This was impossible to achieve Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

Military assistance to Ukraine

On January 25, Ukraine announced the arrival of 45 aircraft with American weapons. It was noted that the total amount of supplies will amount to $200 million. The eighth aircraft with American weapons arrived in Kiev on 5 February. So far, the United States has delivered more than 650 tons of defense equipment to Ukraine.

On February 4, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed a strategy to “contain” Russia. Kuleba thanked the American side for the “unprecedented” assistance and expressed hope that Russia would show a “constructive position” within the Normandy format.

“Norman Format”

On the night of February 11, negotiations between Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France within the Normandy format ended in Berlin. They lasted nine hours and became inconclusive, said Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration. Ukraine took a firm stance in the negotiations, refusing to overcome differences over the settlement of the conflict in Donbass.

The head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, said that all negotiators are interested in organizing the next meeting of the Normandy Four, but its date and timing are still unknown.