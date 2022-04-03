The victim is a 43-year-old woman who worked at the nightclub. 37 were injured. Four of them are in bad shape, according to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

The explosion happened around 3 a.m. local time this morning and is believed to have been caused by a gas leak. It would be a leak in a gas bottle that was stored in the club.

The fire that started after the explosion has since been extinguished. Search and rescue operations at the site of the incident have also been completed.

