Nutrition experts offer some tips to avoid thirst, hunger, fatigue and enjoy good health in the holy month of Ramadan.

“Fasting pushes our system into the recovery phase,” said Usma Ghani, Nutritionist and Holistic Nutritionist at Nutriacs.

“From the day we were born, our gastro-intestinal system is constantly working, so when we give it a break, we allow the body to stop and remove some dead cells and have some time to do some housekeeping or cleaning the house,” Ghani added.

Other benefits of fasting include better blood sugar control, reduced stress and inflammatory processes in the body, and improved heart health and brain function, according to dietician Somaya Khan.

One of the advice given by nutritionist Abrar Nali, from the Naelynutrition website on Instagram, slow down your speed when eating, take the time to chew, it takes about 20 minutes for the brain to receive a signal from your stomach that you are full.” Naly adds that Ramadan is not the best time to start diets. Restrictive ones like keto or Atkins.

Dietitian Shamila Malik, of Fresenius Medical Care in North America says that some people may sleep and not eat at Suhoor, the meal before the start of fasting, but this is a bad idea because it will lead to greater hunger at the end of the day and eating the majority of calories at night before bed is harmful. It is better to break down the calories and divide them, some at suhoor and some at breakfast.

And the clinical nutritionist from Cedar Sinai Medical Center, Sumer Haddad, recommends reducing food intake after fasting, as Sumer indicated that it is an Islamic tradition for a fasting person to start his breakfast with dates. Dates are instantly absorbed into the body, which helps the fasting person gain a quick energy boost.”

“Part of organizing yourself is allowing yourself to satisfy your cravings in moderation, especially because there are often many social gatherings during Ramadan with delicious and unhealthy food,” says nutritionist Yaz Kubba.

To reduce hunger during fasting, specialists recommend eating protein and fiber that gives energy for a longer period, because it takes longer to digest and absorb, and specialists warn against excessive intake of sugar and other simple carbohydrates, such as white bread, which leads to high blood sugar and causes hunger. Rapid.

“The Suhoor meal rich in protein will be really useful, such as eggs, yogurt, beans, lentils, fish, chicken and nuts,” says nutritionist Somaya Khan. Khan adds that carbohydrates made from whole grains such as wholegrain bread, tortilla bread, oatmeal, quinoa and healthy fats, avocado, nuts and seeds help you feel full throughout the day. Hydration, therefore, must be present at the Suhoor meal.

Because bowel movement stops during the fasting period, specialists stress the importance of eating fiber, as Somer Haddad says: “Any changes in your sleep patterns or diet, such as the timing of meals, will change your bowel movement and cause hormonal changes in your body, which may lead to an increase in your appetite and you may retain water. You feel bloated, but the way to combat that is with fibre.”

A good strategy to prevent dehydration is to think about how much water your body needs on a typical day and make sure you get that same amount between sunset and sunrise.

Among the advice given by specialists to reduce thirst during fasting:

Avoid foods rich in sodium and fried foods

Drink fluids that contain electrolytes, such as coconut water, bone broth, and sugar-free Gatorade.

Drink the water slowly and steadily.

Eat foods that are high in water, including watermelon, cucumber, zucchini, yogurt, broth, nuts, seeds, and dates.

Eat moist chia seeds that help keep the body hydrated.

To avoid fatigue, specialists stress the importance of getting enough sleep. “Maintaining a regular sleep schedule is critical, as it helps regulate hormones that may cause you to feel hungry and then overeat,” says nutritionist Abrar Nali.