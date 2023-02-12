Monday, February 13, 2023
Dead | Aftenposten: Arne Treholt, convicted of espionage, has died

February 12, 2023
Diplomat and politician Treholt was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 1985 for spying for the Soviet Union and Iraq.

About spying a convicted Norwegian Arne Treholt died on Sunday at the age of 80 in Moscow after a short illness, a Norwegian newspaper reported Aftenposten. The incident was confirmed to the newspaper by his family.

Diplomat and politician Treholt was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 1985 for spying for the Soviet Union and Iraq. He was pardoned in 1992 for health reasons, after which he moved to Russia and occasionally stayed in Cyprus.

Treholt’s arrest in January 1984 and the espionage charges and prison sentence made Treholt one of the most talked about Norwegians in the post-war period.

He has assured that he is innocent, but has admitted that he participated in secret meetings with the KGB, the Soviet security service, that he gave the KGB documents classified as secret, and that he accepted money from both the KGB and Saddam Hussein From Iraq.

