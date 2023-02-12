Colombia U-20 team and a visit that touches hearts, video

The sporting rivalry between Colombia and Venezuela It extends to most sports, but it becomes more evident in soccer, where La Vinotinto redoubles its efforts to get ahead. And the duel is presented this Sunday at the South American Sub-20.

This time it will not be the exception and he has another reason: he is looking for the only place that is available for the World Cup in Indonesia, to which they have a guaranteed ticket Uruguay, Brazil and Colombia.

The Venezuelans are fourth with two points and a victory would take them to the World Cup, their main objective in the South American.

The selector of the Sub-20, Nicolas MedinaHe hopes that unlike other games in this one the goal options will materialize.

Those from the oil country hope to do their own work so as not to depend on other results.

This because yes Ecuador and Paraguay -with one point each- they tie, they don’t need to beat Colombia.

By the way, the Ecuadorians and Paraguayans, both with a goal deficit, also have possibilities, less than those of Venezuela, of keeping the place for Indonesia.

Whoever wins can keep that prize as long as Colombia draws or defeats Venezuela.

good act

Before the game, the players and the coaching staff of the Colombian National Team guided by Hector Cardenas Children from the Piensa en Grande Foundation were received at the concentration site.

The members of the group spent several minutes with the children and their companions and gave them gifts.

