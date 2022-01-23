After winning the title in Formula 2 in 2019, the doors of Formula 1 did not open wide for Nyck de Vries. The Dutch driver, however, did not lose heart and managed to find his own dimension in Formula E with the Mercedes team.

Last year de Vries managed to conquer the world title at the end of a season lived as a protagonist and now, when the 2022 championship is only one week away, he is ready to confirm his role as leader.

In this exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, de Vries talked about his future plans and the corrections taken by Formula E to avoid repeating embarrassing situations like those experienced last year on the Valencia track.

How was the winter break?

“It didn’t last that long. I spent two real weeks on vacation and also tested positive for COVID and had to be in solitary confinement for a while. Apart from that, however, it was nice to get away from everything for a while ”.

Have you suffered a lot from COVID?

“Not so much. I felt bad before I tested positive and even after. I took antibiotics, but I think it was a combination of things. I was very busy at the end of the season and my immune system suffered, but now I’m in shape again. I can’t wait to get back to work ”.

Will you be racing with number 1 this year?

“No, I’ll keep my number 17 and in all honesty we haven’t even talked about the possibility of getting on track with number 1. We have number 5 and 17 because the letters E and Q are the fifth and seventeenth of the alphabet and these numbers are part of the history of our team “.

Is it strange to start the season as a reigning champion?

“I had already lived this experience in karts, unlike what happened in single-seaters. Sure, it’s special to start the season knowing I’m the champion, but I don’t feel any extra pressure for that. “

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Your goal can only be to reconfirm champion. What chance do you think you have?

“Technically the car is identical to last year’s and I don’t expect drastic changes between the teams. The only new element is that we will have a little more power both in the race and in the attack mode. Last year we had 200 kW and 235 kW available, while this year they are 220 and 250 kW ”.

“There will also be changes regarding the management of the race under the safety car. In the past, the amount of energy available was reduced, while this year some extra time will be added. By doing so, a situation similar to that experienced in Valencia should no longer occur ”.

That race was probably not very positive for the image of Formula E. What do you think of the solution chosen?

“Actually I think the organization was not completely responsible for the situation we had in Valencia. Maybe it wasn’t good publicity for the championship, but it wasn’t just the organization’s fault ”.

You have been one of the most critical drivers towards the qualifying format. Formula E has opted for a knockout system for qualifying. What do you think?

“I am very positive about it. I think it will provide more stability and consistency in the league. I don’t think we’ll see anyone dominate or have a situation where the championship is decided two weekends before the last race ”.

2021-2022 will be the last season in Formula E for Mercedes. Do you want to stay in this championship or would you be willing to race for another team as well?

“I am open to racing for another team. I hope to race in Formula E and combine that commitment with the WEC or some other endurance championship. This combination of programs is intense and allows me to stay alert and active ”.

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02, Alex Lynn, Mahindra Racing, M7Electro Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

You also took an IndyCar test. Is this also an option for the future?

“At the moment it is difficult to look to the future, the world is changing very rapidly. Mercedes will leave Formula E, while endurance will become very interesting from 2023 with the arrival of numerous manufacturers. I will have to wait and understand how everything will develop in the next two months, but IndyCar is a great championship where everyone has the opportunity to shine ”.

According to the latest rumors Lewis Hamilton is awaiting the results of the FIA ​​investigation into the Abu Dhabi events before confirming whether or not to continue in F1. You are one of the reserve drivers on the team. In case you are ready to take his place?

“Well” replies de Vries laughing “The tests in Abu Dhabi went well. Maybe I need to intensify my training, but then I would be fit to replace him! ”.