Inter blocked Stefano Sensi’s passage to Sampdoria but the operation has not ended definitively because the player asks for space and has understood that in the Nerazzurri he risks having very little. Correa’s injury meant that Inzaghi took time, because he will have to do without the Argentine until the match against Sassuolo and since reinforcements may not arrive from the market, he chose to keep Sensi, which he had already employed in support of Dzeko in the past.

SENSI WANTS TO GO AWAY – Sensi understood the emergency and made himself available, but the midfielder had now entered the order of ideas to leave Milan and would like to pursue his choice. The former Sassuolo reiterated it to Inzaghi himself, he wants to go to Sampdoria so as not to waste the few chances he has left to go to the World Cup and Giampaolo guarantees him that position as owner that would allow him to show off. Inzaghi knows that keeping a dissatisfied player at home never bears good results and for this reason, in the next market summit with the management, he will try to clarify this point. If the Nerazzurri will satisfy Sensi, they will inevitably have to go on a tip. The game is still open.