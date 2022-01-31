Even before Max Verstappen’s world success in the Abu Dhabi GP, Dutch motorsport had already celebrated the victory of Nyck De Vries in the Formula E championship, which ended earlier than the Circus. Thanks to this result, in fact, the Mercedes driver became the first driver in the history of the Netherlands to be crowned world champion in an automotive category. A statement that allowed him not only to present himself in the role of favorite for the 2022 championship, but which made him a candidate for a possible change of series for the same season. In fact, during the pre-season period, De Vries carried out a test at the wheel of one IndyCar at Sebring, in addition to having attracted the attention of several teams of Formula 1already boasting experience in the role of Mercedes reserve driver.

What attracted the attention of the different teams – in addition to the updating of the curriculum in Formula E – was the characteristic, repeatedly demonstrated, of withstanding the pressure of major events, combined with the ability to adapt quickly to the different categories. Even if the long-awaited passage to F1 did not come true, De Vries still wanted to reiterate his honor in having been included in the list of potential drivers of the future: “First of all, I’ve been a lot happy and really impressed that my name has been mentioned among the candidates – explained in an interview with laola1.at – this confirms the fact that my potential has been noticed. Many things are changing quickly, so much so that many events that have occurred have been beyond my control ”. The Dutchman, meanwhile, took part in the first two E-Prix in Diriyah, immediately winning the first stage and taking pole position in the second round.