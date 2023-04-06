By Joseph White

DETROIT, Florida (Reuters) – Ford Corp on Thursday unveiled a new Courier electric van aimed at companies in Europe and fending off startups such as Arrival.

The electric Courier is part of a renewed lineup of smaller commercial vans for the European market that also includes gasoline and diesel models, Ford said. The vehicle is 25% larger than the current model and is capable of hauling heavier loads, said Ford Pro division boss Ted Cannis.

The electric Courier will serve customers operating in cities such as Paris, where the government plans to ban combustion vehicles from the city centre, Cannis said. The electric Courier will be launched next year.